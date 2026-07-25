Woodward Family Adoption

For more than six years, the Lord has gently placed adoption on our hearts. Through seasons of waiting, praying, and trusting, there has always been a quiet longing within us — the hope of one day holding a child in our arms and telling them they were deeply loved, prayed for, and dreamed of long before we ever met them.





Rather than forcing our own plans, we continually placed this desire into the Lord’s hands, trusting Him to guide our steps in His perfect timing.





About a year ago, that longing began to grow even stronger. I (Kim) found myself praying more specifically, asking the Lord that if adoption was truly part of our story, He would make the path clear and provide a precious child for our family.





As many of our friends and family know, our family is currently in a season of transition as we prepare to move closer to loved ones and begin building the next chapter of our lives. We had dreams, plans, and goals for the years ahead — but we never imagined God would write this beautiful story.





One Friday evening, after finishing a game of mini golf together as a family, we received a phone call from someone close to us. Our hearts will forever be marked by this moment.





Adoption.





We sat in the car, overwhelmed with emotion, and without hesitation our hearts said, “yes.”





Our four daughters immediately began begging us to bring this precious baby into our family. One moment we will treasure forever was hearing our five-year-old daughter, Isabelle, pray aloud from her car seat:

“Dear Jesus, I really want a baby. Please let us adopt this baby.”





There were tears, excitement, and overwhelming gratitude as we realized the Lord was answering prayers we had carried quietly for years.





In August 2026, we will welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family, making us a family of seven and giving our daughters another precious sister to love.





As joyful as this journey is, adoption also comes with significant financial needs. Our home study alone is $4,050, and legal fees are expected to begin at approximately $5,000, along with additional expenses throughout the process. At this time, our goal is to raise $10,000.





If you feel led to support our family financially, we would be deeply grateful. But even if you are unable to give, we humbly ask for your prayers — for wisdom, provision, peace throughout this transition, and for the precious baby girl already so deeply loved by our family.





We have picked out this puzzle for our precious baby girl. We will write the names of those who donated on the back of the puzzle pieces. It will remain as a reminder of all the amazing people in her life that deeply loves her. https://a.co/d/0dXLFm0n









Thank you for loving, encouraging, and walking alongside us in this journey. Our hearts are forever grateful for this incredible community.









-The Woodwards

Michael, Kim, Abigail, Olivia, Ariel, and Isabelle