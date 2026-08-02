Help Us Complete Wonderful Love chapel int'l

Greetings of Wonderful Love in Christ Jesus!





I am Apostle Nkem K. Emmanuel, founder of Wonderful Love Chapel Int’l, located along Iyi Agwo Road, Ugbo Akwu, Amangwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State, Nigeria.





Our church stands on the message “Life Built on Love.”

For years, we have reached souls, restored broken lives, and spread God’s Word through our outreach and media ministry, Wonderful Love Word TV.





Today, we are building a house of worship that will serve as a 100-seater center of love, prayer, and transformation.

By God’s grace, the foundation and walls are standing, but the project is still before lintel level.





To complete this building, we urgently need ₦17,100,000 for materials, roofing, doors, windows, and finishing.





This sanctuary will not only be a physical building — it will be a center of revival and restoration for souls across generations.





Your gift, no matter how small, is a seed into the Kingdom of God.

Every brick laid will speak of your love and partnership in the Gospel.





> “Let them make Me a sanctuary, that I may dwell among them.” — Exodus 25:8













Join us in raising this altar of love for Christ. Together, we can complete the Lord’s house and bring hope to our community.





Thank you and may God richly bless you! 🙏





Account (for local support):

🏦 Zenith Bank

💳 1002242553

👤 Nkem K Emmanuel





📧 wonderfullove788@gmail.com

📞 09964638964









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💠 Goal: ₦17,100,000





💎 Category: Faith / Church Building Project





💖 Organizer: Apostle Nkem K. Emmanuel — Wonderful Love Chapel Int’l