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Women's economic empowerment

Goal₦15,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byAdaugo Luke

Women's economic empowerment

﻿Empowering Girls, Transforming Futures

Imagine being 13 years old and missing school every month simply because you cannot afford a pack of sanitary pads.

Imagine watching your dreams of becoming a doctor, teacher, entrepreneur, or engineer slowly disappear—not because you lack talent, but because poverty continues to stand in your way.

For millions of girls across underserved communities in Nigeria, this is not imagination. It is their daily reality.

Many girls miss classes during their menstrual periods because they do not have access to safe, affordable sanitary products. Some eventually fall behind in school, lose confidence, or drop out entirely. At the same time, many young women struggle with unemployment and a lack of practical skills, leaving them trapped in a cycle of poverty.

We believe this can change.

Our project, Empowering Girls, Transforming Futures, is dedicated to giving girls and young women the tools they need to thrive—not just survive.

With your support, we will:

  1. Provide free sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene education to girls who need them most.
  2. Help girls remain in school by reducing period-related absenteeism.
  3. Deliver life-skills, vocational, digital, and entrepreneurship training that creates pathways to financial independence.
  4. Offer mentorship and leadership programs that build confidence, resilience, and hope.
  5. Raise community awareness to reduce stigma around menstruation and promote gender equality.

Every donation creates real change.

A small contribution can provide sanitary pads that help a girl attend school with dignity.

A larger gift can sponsor vocational training, helping a young woman gain the skills to start a business and support herself and her family.

Together, these acts of generosity create lasting opportunities that extend far beyond one individual—they strengthen families, uplift communities, and inspire future generations.

We are not simply distributing sanitary pads.

We are restoring dignity.

We are keeping girls in school.

We are creating future entrepreneurs, professionals, leaders, and changemakers.

We are proving that when girls are given the opportunity to succeed, entire communities prosper.

Your support—whether through a donation or by sharing this campaign—can change the course of a girl's life.

Join us in building a future where no girl misses school because of her period, no young woman is denied the opportunity to learn a skill, and every girl has the chance to dream, achieve, and lead.

Together, we can turn hope into opportunity, opportunity into success, and success into lasting change.

Thank you for believing in girls. Thank you for believing in a better future.

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