Woke up swimming!

Today June 8 I woke up to my tent flooding ended up having to cross knee deep water to try to get to the road at the crack of dawn. I was very blessed to receive the tent and wish I was able to continue to use it, but I can’t keep losing food and my. I’m lucky I didn’t lose my phone. Or worse, my life this morning. I was able to get some help on this platform for my mom a while back. I’m hoping I’ll be able to get me a really cheap camper so that I can be above the flood plane. I’ve been trying to work. I just can’t find steady work. Because of health reasons. And vehicle reasons. I know Jesus has taken care of me this long and I will continue to have faith that he will get me through this rough patch. Anyways, thank you very much everybody for taking the time to look and read. God bless you and have an amazing year.