Supporting the Witt Family in South Africa

In 2018, the Lord led us to move our family from the US to South Africa as missionaries with a heart to preach the gospel as well as to train and raise up disciples of Jesus Christ that would boldly follow Him wherever He leads.



We launched a discipleship school here that has been incredibly fruitful so far as we have seen the Lord radically transform the hearts and lives of our students who have come from all over South Africa and the world. These students have gone back into their home churches as well recent church plants across the world better equipped for the works the Lord has prepared for each of them to walk in.

We have also been so blessed to partner with an incredible children's home here in South Africa where we serve in various areas and make a valuable contribution to the lives of the orphans and vulnerable babies and children that the home provides care and protection for.

Thank you for prayerfully considering partnering with us in the gospel and the work that the Lord is leading us in as we seek to glorify His name in South Africa and the nations.

God bless you!

In Him,

Pete, Sumari, and Arielle





19 "Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 teaching them to observe everything I have commanded you. And remember, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” - Matthew 28:19–20



