WOP vs AHS

Goal:
CAD $50,000
Raised:
CAD $25,478
Campaign funds will be received by Grey Wowk Spencer LLP
My name is Jesse Johnson and I owned Without Papers Pizza in Calgary, Canada. Without Papers Pizza was a family owned restaurant that employed 30 and was in business for ten years. It was an institution in Calgary and voted best pizza many times.
On October 9, 2021 the City of Calgary permanently shut down Without Papers Pizza for allegedly refusing to enforce bylaw 65M2021 (vaccine passport).
On July 31, 2023 a ruling was made by Justice Barbara Romain in the Alberta Court of Kings Bench that all mandates issued by former Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw were Ultra Vires (illegal). This included the restriction exemptions program (REP) that was used to justify the forced closure of Without Papers Pizza.
On November 15, 2023 the Alberta Court of Kings Bench dismissed all charges brought forth by the City of Calgary against myself and Without Papers Pizza.
I am pleased to announce that the esteemed Mr. Leighton Grey of Grey Wowk Spencer LLP has been retained as legal counsel and a civil suit will be brought forth against Alberta Health Services, the Province of Alberta and the City of Calgary for damages incurred by the illegal closure of Without Papers Pizza.
I have suffered financial ruin due to the closure of my business. All funds raised by this campaign will go towards legal counsel.
It is my hope to hold accountable the criminal government responsible for these now illegal mandates and to make two families whole again.
In Jesus' name
Jesse Johnson
Please make one of your delicious pizzas for a homeless Canadian in town. Thanks buddy!
Honk! And God Bless
God bless you Jesse, a Canadian hero
Thank you for taking on the evil giant. God Bless
God bless you Jesse. Now go get’em!
Standing with you. God Bless brother
Love what you did. Imagine being punished for not segragating people.
Give em hell
You got this! Thanks for fighting the corrupt system!
Go get them! Sorry forgot all you went through just for dong the right thing
Thanks for being such an inspiration to us! Blessings from St Andrews, NB
Respect.
Praying you win this.
Blessings from America for your freedom
Glad you won so far respect for having the balls to stand up to the system. Hopefully more spineless business owners learn from this. Good luck
December 14th, 2023
It gives me joy to announce that on November 15th, 2023 the Alberta Court of Kings Bench dismissed all charges brought forth by the City of Calgary against myself Jesse Johnson and Without Papers Pizza.
The City of Calgary, under orders from Alberta Health Services, illegally and permanently closed Without Papers Pizza for allegedly not enforcing the vaccine passport.
A recent ruling by Alberta Court of Kings Bench Justice Barbara Romaine deemed all mandates issued under then Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw to be Ultra Vires (illegal). This includes the vaccine passport that I was wrongfully accused of violating.
I have retained the esteemed Leighton Grey of Grey Woke Spencer LLP who has begun the process of a civil suit against Alberta Health Services, the City of Calgary and the Province of Alberta seeking restitution for the damages brought forth by the illegal closure of Without Papers Pizza.
These proceeding have a chance to set legal precedence in the Province of Alberta. You made a difference. You gave people hope.
I am forever grateful and in your debt.
I am republishing this campaign. The entirety of the donations received so far have been remitted to Grey Woke Spencer LLP in pursuit of my civil suit.
The vaccine passport was a heinous crime. ALL are equal.
I pray my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ give me strength.
I operate a pizza truck in Windermere, BC, Canada called POW Pizza. 250-409-7691 You are always welcome. It would be my honour to thank you in person and make us pizza.
With Love
Jesse Johnson
