WOP vs AHS

My name is Jesse Johnson and I owned Without Papers Pizza in Calgary, Canada. Without Papers Pizza was a family owned restaurant that employed 30 and was in business for ten years. It was an institution in Calgary and voted best pizza many times.

On October 9, 2021 the City of Calgary permanently shut down Without Papers Pizza for allegedly refusing to enforce bylaw 65M2021 (vaccine passport).

On July 31, 2023 a ruling was made by Justice Barbara Romain in the Alberta Court of Kings Bench that all mandates issued by former Chief Medical Officer of Health Deena Hinshaw were Ultra Vires (illegal). This included the restriction exemptions program (REP) that was used to justify the forced closure of Without Papers Pizza.

On November 15, 2023 the Alberta Court of Kings Bench dismissed all charges brought forth by the City of Calgary against myself and Without Papers Pizza.

I am pleased to announce that the esteemed Mr. Leighton Grey of Grey Wowk Spencer LLP has been retained as legal counsel and a civil suit will be brought forth against Alberta Health Services, the Province of Alberta and the City of Calgary for damages incurred by the illegal closure of Without Papers Pizza.

I have suffered financial ruin due to the closure of my business. All funds raised by this campaign will go towards legal counsel.

It is my hope to hold accountable the criminal government responsible for these now illegal mandates and to make two families whole again.

In Jesus' name

Jesse Johnson