Without Your Help I Will Die

I'm a disabled veteran. 3 and a half years ago, I contracted long covid, with the spike protein taking advantage of my disability in very unexpected and life-threatening ways. This resulted in surgery a little over a year ago that nearly killed me, when the surgeon botched the first surgery. I was forced to undergo 2 surgeries in 3 days and very nearly did not survive. As a result, I lost everything and am now living in a life-threatening environment. My physical health is on a downward spiral because of my current environment and situation. I have developed a plan to beat this affliction, but I need a safe, clean, stable environment that I have full control over and the means to buy the things that I need to activate this protocol and beat this mysterious and lethal affliction. Only then can I get my life back. Without massive, widespread, and immediate support, this environment that I'm in will be my tomb.





The environment that I'm living in now is toxic, it's poisonous. My room is on the second floor. It's the safest, cleanest room in the house, but it's not nearly enough to protect me from the overall environment. I've attempted to clean the second floor, but I have no control over the first floor whatsoever. When I first arrived here, the house was infested with countless rats. My efforts in cleaning parts of the second floor has eliminated the rat infestation, but there's nothing I can do about the rest of the house. There is a pack of dogs with free run of the first floor. They defecate throughout the first floor every day and it never gets cleaned up. Their feces releases a steady supply of toxic gasses, such as Methane, CO2, and Sulfur. This pushes out the available oxygen and turns the air within the house into poison. Combined with this long covid affliction and my respiratory disability, my overall health is in a swift and perilous decline. My physical strength is gone. My ability to breath is severely and dangerously compromised, to a potentially lethal level. The slightest physical exertion leaves me badly and dangerously winded. Any kind of stress triggers this affliction. I am walking the line between life and death every single day. To be completely honest, I don't know how I'm still alive after the last 3 and a half years, let alone trying to survive in this environment. I have to use a respirator in order to use the bathroom, because the stench of dog feces is so overwhelming I'm in danger of vomiting. Every time I leave the second floor, the dogs stalk and hunt me. They bite my legs if I let them get too close to me. And I no longer have the strength to fend them off. Most days, I only receive food once per day, which only serves to accelerate the downward spiral of my condition and my health. I'm very afraid that the toxic air may be causing permanent brain damage. I've also endured multiple infections caused by fecal contamination and a severe strep throat infection that required heavy antibiotics, increasing the physical stress and toll upon my body.





My only hope for survival and recovery is to find a safe, clean, stable environment that I have complete control over. I receive disability payments every month, but it's only enough to cover monthly expenses, such as car insurance, cell phone, internet, etc. The internet is my only lifeline to the outside world. I can't afford real food, rent, or other things necessary to get back on my feet and out of this environment. After 3 and a half years, I've learned enough to develop a plan, a protocol, to beat this affliction, but it's costly beyond anything I can afford. I'm trapped in this lethal situation, both physically and financially. I've fought against this affliction for 3 and a half years, but I can no longer beat it on my own. I desperately need the Mercy, Kindness, and Generosity of strangers, if I'm to have any hope of escaping this environment and finally beating this affliction. Without your immediate help, I will die in this place. I have no idea how much it will take to deliver me from this place so that I can safely recover and get my life back. All I can do is pray that God will Bless and Multiply all that you're able to do to help.