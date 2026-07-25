With Faith in God, I'm Seeking to Provide for My 5

For 19 years, I gave my effort, my time, and my loyalty to the same company. One day, without any fair reason, I was let go without receiving the severance pay I was owed after so many years of service. In an instant, everything changed.





I'm 47 years old and a father of 5 children. Since then, I've struggled every day to move forward, but finding new work at this age hasn't been easy. I currently owe over a million pesos a month in bank payments, and my family's food security has been affected. Seeing my children and not being able to give them what they need is the greatest pain I've felt as a father.





I'm a man of faith, and although this has been a difficult road, I trust in God and firmly believe He will bring kind-hearted people into my path. That's why, with humility, I ask for your help to cover these debts and get back on my feet — not just for myself, but for my 5 children who depend on me.





Any help, no matter how small, is a tremendous blessing for my family. Thank you for reading my story, for your prayers, and for every act of generosity. May God bless your heart for taking the time to help someone in need.