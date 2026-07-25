The Wishing Well Art Space

We are a community oriented grassroots studio and events space in the qathet region (powell river, british columbia, canada). Located in the historic Townsite (Tiskwat), we have been working for 4 years on stimulating the emerging art scene of our area.

We host a plethora of different event types including Live Music shows, Art Exhibits (group and solo), Workshops, Dance Parties, Open Mic's, Art Jams, and so much more. We also function daily as a unique share Studio space for artists of any medium. Our collective has painters, herbalists, musicians, digital artists, textile artists, jewellery creators, paper makers and more.

The way we pay our bills is collectively aswell, each paying a portion of our rent which in total is $950 each month, and our individual share price at $55.55 each. Throughout the years artists have come and gone and come again, as it is a fluid working space, but our core team has stuck around through and through. We have managed thus far on our own pockets and by hosting events as often as we can, however we try as hard as possible to give all door fees and art sales to the artists because in this economy it is much needed.

We dream of something we call the "Creative Economy" and we see it every day, artist buy other artists work and then use those funds to survive and live to buy art from the next artist showing or pay for the musicians to play. This structure is functional in that it encourages a thriving artist community instead of a surviving artist community. This dream is very much alive and we invite you to be a part of that journey.

The reason we are setting up this donations system, is we wanted an easy to access point of entry into the collective and the shareholding structure, but also a way for people who believe in the arts in our little community to just give what they can when they can if they so feel like it.

We have thrived for our lifespan so far by making it work, and we feel like with added support we can take this to the next level and legitimize our system that we have tested and expanded. With your support at differing levels you can have access to use the studio, host events, or even get in to events at a discount or free as you become an important member of the team. Or if you wish to just silently support that is available too! We are always looking to host new artists and creators in whatever way the space can.

Thank you for reading and I wish you a happy creative day!





The Wishing Well

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6251 Yew St. Powell River, BC