Wishing for wheels

Hello everyone. Ive been without a car since April 20th 2026 due to being scammed by a used car lot. Ive been several different places with my story but unfortunately if you dont have money for a lawyer, it seems no one can help.

At this point this whole situation has taken its toll on me even contributing to a week long stay in a hospital.

Im desperately trying to get help to get a vechicle and try and get my life back on track and be able to work.