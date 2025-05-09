Les Winning & Janet Heinz House Fire

Help Les and Janet Rebuild After a Devastating Fire

On May 5, 2025, tragedy struck when a devastating fire completely destroyed Les and Janet’s home, garage, and machine shed—along with all of their belongings. In the midst of trying to contain the flames, Les sustained injuries, and both he and Janet escaped with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Heartbreakingly, three of their beloved housecats did not survive the fire.

Les, a disabled veteran, and long-standing, active member of the Cooperstown community, has given so much over the years through his work, friendship, and service. As the owner of Cooperstown Lumber Mart, he has supported countless local projects and families. Janet, his partner in both life and business, has also been an unwavering contributor to the community and the business.

Now, they are facing the unimaginable task of starting over from nothing. Any support you can provide—whether through donations, sharing this fundraiser, or offering words of encouragement—will help Les and Janet begin to rebuild their lives after this heartbreaking loss.

Thank you for standing with them in this time of need.