Windows for roses

Am a single mother with two grown sons who have autism and one has a mental health issue. I had to stop working this year because I also have some physical issues that keep me from doing my job. We desperately need some new windows as all our winter heat is going out the window and it’s very hard to pay for that. I can’t get a loan because I spent my life in education as a para pro so I did not make very much money and I’m not at retirement age yet so I’m fighting for disability.