Wilson Fauber Free Speech Fund

Wilson Fauber, a Virginia real estate agent with over 44 years of experience and an ordained minister, is suddenly facing the destruction of his business! Fauber treats all clients respectfully and has had no prior complaints in his career. In spite of a stellar record, Fauber is under nationwide attack due to an obscure Facebook post from a decade ago.

Wilson faced ethics charges from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) for "hate speech" due to a 2015 Facebook post quoting Bible verses and expressing views on the Biblical definition of marriage and sexuality. The controversy arose during his 2023 Staunton City Council campaign when political opponents resurfaced the post, leading to a complaint filed with the Virginia Association of Realtors, an NAR affiliate. The NAR’s Standard of Practice 10-5, adopted in 2020, prohibits Realtors from using hate speech or harassment based on protected categories, including sexual orientation.

In December 2024, a Virginia Realtors ethics panel found Wilson guilty, prompting an appeal by his legal team from the Founding Freedoms Law Center. The appeal was denied in February 2025, upholding the conviction. As a result, Wilson was labeled a "discriminator," penalties were imposed, including requirements to undergo "re-education programs" to retain his Realtor membership. Failure to comply could lead to suspension of his membership, restricting his ability to access the Multiple Listing Service, a critical tool for real estate professionals, and likely ending his real estate career.

Wilson’s attorneys argued that the case violated his First Amendment rights, asserting that the post was personal speech tied to his ministry and not professional conduct. They warned that NAR’s Standard of Practice 10-5 could set a precedent for other professions to restrict free speech and religious expression. The “Hate Speech” case has drawn national attention for its implications of restricting free speech and religious freedoms by any member of a trade organization or professional association.

On February 6, 2025, Wilson Fauber spoke at the National Council for Religious Freedom in Washington, D.C., where national and international religious leaders gathered. This national conference gave Wilson an even larger audience and exposure for his story of Christian persecution.

Most recently, Wilson’s testimony on April 28, 2025, at the Texas State Capitol in support of SB 2713 was enthusiastically received and had a significant impact within free speech and real estate circles, strengthening the bill’s legislative prospects and amplifying his case against NAR and the Virginia REALTORS. Wilson’s testimony and other Realtors who testified increased pressure on NAR, boosted his media presence in sympathetic outlets, and supported his potential lawsuit by highlighting free speech concerns. While limited by Texas’s jurisdiction and competing legislative priorities, the testimony could inspire broader reforms if SB 2713 passes, and it would become effective September 1, 2025. Wilson's testimony marks a pivotal moment in challenging the overreach of egregious professional speech codes, with lasting implications for his case and similar disputes.

More than 75 media outlets throughout the United States have reported on the Wilson Fauber “Hate Speech” story. These include the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Mark Levin on the nationally syndicated BLAZE network, The Christian Post, Decision Magazine, and dozens of television, radio, and podcast interviews.

The list of invitations for Mr. Fauber to be a keynote speaker at events, churches, organizations, and groups, on the topics of protecting and preserving Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Religious Expression continues to grow across America.

Mr. Wilson Fauber desperately needs funds for airfare, hotel rooms, food, and other costs to accommodate the national speaking requests. The noble mission of defending the spirit of free speech and religious freedom is bigger than one man. However, Mr. Fauber is currently the tip of the spear

