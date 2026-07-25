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RANCHERS AND FARMERS VS BIG DATA AND KLEPTOCRATS

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$2,520 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Doyle

RANCHERS AND FARMERS VS BIG DATA AND KLEPTOCRATS

Emergency Community Appeal

Wilson County, Texas is facing a David vs. Goliath fight.

Our small farming and ranching community is being targeted for massive industrial development including a power plant, large solar facilities, multiple data centers and a power plant connected to Big Tech and Foreign Investment.  

This development is being proposed during the fourth year of severe drought, after our aquifers have already dropped more than 50 feet. THESE CORPORATIONS REQUIRE EXCESSIVE WATER - 14 MILLION GALLONS A DAY FOR THE POWERPLANT AND 4 MILLION GALLONS A DAY FOR THE DATA CENTERS. This will deplete the aquifer that provides water for homes, towns, agricultural irrigation and livestock. These foreign-backed developers are planning on clearcutting over 12,000 acres of land, removing it from the tax rolls to provide billion dollar companies a 12-year tax exemption, and expecting the citizens to make up the short fall.

Local residents are working to protect our water, land, habitat, and air, and we need your help!

The citizens have gone to the Wilson County commissioners court to request studies, due diligence or any assistance at all, but the court has declined - twice. Donations will help educate and rally the community, and help obtain legal support to ensure responsible planning that preserves our natural resources and rural way of life.


If you can help, even a small donation makes a difference. Thank you.


(The Wilson County Resource Preservation Project - WCRPP - is a volunteer organization, so 100% of donations will go toward printed materials, signage, retaining attorneys and other critical operational expenses. After we win, any leftover donations will be sent to other citizen groups trying to protect their communities from Big Data Centers and Power Plants)

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