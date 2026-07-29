Wilson Family Mission Trip

Our family, for many years, has dreamed of going on a mission trip. Katie has prayed for it for over 20 years, but the ministries that we have been a part of, we never had the opportunity. We are now serving in a great church that is taking a trip to Guatemala in July, and God has given us that chance. On our trip, we will be working with children doing kids ministry, and also doing some work providing clean water to families.





We know times are tough for a lot of folks, but if we have maybe been a blessing to you during our nearly 20 years of ministry in some way, would you please consider helping us out? Now that the kids are getting older, this is probably our last chance. If God places on your heart to help us, we would be so grateful. Thank you so much in advance, and God bless.





Romans 10:14-15, "14 How, then, can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them? 15 And how can anyone preach unless they are sent? As it is written: “How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!”