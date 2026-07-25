wilma Family

In Loving Memory of Wilma

Wilma was more than a colleague—she was a kind and caring friend who made our workplace a better place every day. She greeted everyone with a warm smile, treated people with respect, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her kindness, patience, and positive spirit touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of working with her.

Although our time together at work has come to an end, the memories we shared will remain with us. We will remember her laughter, her compassion, and the genuine care she showed to those around her. She reminded us that even small acts of kindness can make a lasting difference.

Wilma's passing has left a deep void in our hearts. While words cannot ease the sorrow of losing someone so special, we hope to honor her memory by supporting the family she loved so dearly.

As former colleagues and friends, we have come together to offer our condolences and contribute to this fund as a small expression of our love, respect, and gratitude for Wilma. We hope this gesture provides some comfort and support during this difficult time.

Wilma will always be remembered, deeply missed, and forever appreciated.



