Meet Willy with a leap of hope!

Meet Willy, a little warrior with an incredible backstory. When he was just a few months old, his foot got stuck in a weaning cage at the breeder's place. In trying to free himself, he ended up breaking his foot. It was so bad that they couldn’t save it – literally hanging by a thread! 💔

Willy is another here who needs special care and attention, but we believe in giving every one of God’s precious creatures the chance to thrive, despite their challenges. He is another special needs who requires lots of environmental accommodations but he has come to the right place for it! ❤️‍🩹 We have bottomless compassion & unconditional love here and receive him with open wings!! 🪽❤️‍🔥🪽

We’ve partnered up & hired an incredible 3D printing designer, Nam Duong (IG: pet1stprosthetics), who makes custom prosthetics made for animals. While we work out the details, Willy is learning how to get around on one leg & settling in.

It requires a lot of resources, effort and power of many to come together to ensure that animals like Willy have the best quality of life possible. This campaign is all about raising funds to contribute towards surgery expenses, medical devices, and specialized supplies for Willy. Every dollar counts in giving Willy the life he deserves – one hop skip into the future of a thriving life!

Thank you all for listening to Willy’s story and supporting his cause. Whether you can give a few dollars or share this campaign with friends who might be touched by little Willy’s spirit, every bit of help makes a difference. Let's make sure no special needs toucan goes without the care they need because together, we have all it takes to ensure that happens. 💪🐾

For more details about how you can support this cause or just to stay updated with Willy’s progress and other stories like his, please visit us on IG: @TheToucanCenter. Thank you!!

Your support is what makes our mission possible! 🙌❤️