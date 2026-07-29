Will You Help Me Get My Boys Home?

Hello,





My names Grace and I have two sons. For two years they’ve been living with their father primarily. Before that they were full time with me. Ive raised my children from the time they were in my belly up until ‘24. In ‘24 their father filed emergency custody due to an accusation of drugs. I have given them two drug tests in the last two years. First one they refused to accept due to it being a hair follicle. This one they’ve taken but no changes have been made. Instead they’ve made it harder for me to have communication or see my children beyond the schedule two weekends. I get not even three full days with my sons twice in one months span. Our boys have verbally asked for more time, tried to hide to not go back, cried tears at drop off. I’ve even personally asked for more time most times days or a week in advance. With no avail. Attorneys are asking $2000 and above and without retaining them no one’s willing to give me advice on where to go. Throughout the time my children have been gone ive been as present as allowed. Involved with every birthday holiday and special event im aware of. I’ve never became a deadbeat mother. Nor was I ever an addict. My boys were poured into safe loved when they were being raised by me. Im just needing help getting an attorney that’ll help me get my boys home. It’s just the cost of living and the cost of attorney has me in a rocky position. Any help would mean the world. I just want my boys home.