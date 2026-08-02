Will You Help Me Get Enough Money To Bury My Dog.

I Am Currently Needing A lot Of Help, Getting A Pet, My Mom Just Ran Over My Dog, Which I've Had For 3 Years, Her Name Was Daisy, A Chocolate Lab, That I Miss Very Much, And I Really Want To Get Her Cremated Cheap, So That Way, I Can Put Her Pot In My Room, And I Understand If You Dont Want To Help, But I Miss Daisy, And I Just Rather Keep Her, Instead Of Burying Her Into The Ground.