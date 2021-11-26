Help Mustang Mission Rescue Wild Equines!

Mustang Mission is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Your donations are tax-deductible.

Mustang Mission is a wild equine rescue that was started to make a difference. Each year thousands of mustangs and burros are captured from the wild and sent to holding facilities to wait for adoption - or death. Currently, there are over 60,000 mustangs and burros in holding and many more suffering from neglect or abuse. They desperately need our help!

From Mustang Mission's Executive Director, Erin Phillips:

"Mustang Mission’s focus is rescuing, training, advocating, and educating. My desire is for Mustang Mission to be a valuable resource for anyone in the wild horse world. Currently, I am working on a brand new website with a lot of educational content that I feel will be very helpful to people wanting to learn more.

My goal in rescuing wild equines is to change the lives of those I can save and raise awareness of their plight by telling their stories. The mustangs I’ve rescued who were deemed “unwanted”, are incredibly special horses. One mustang, Ember, was in a livestock sales lot as an untamed three year old – her next step was likely a slaughter pen. However, I was able to rescue her, and she has been the easiest mustang I’ve trained. She loves attention and being in the middle of work projects at our farm (especially chewing on tractors). Ember also participates in educational field trips for 100+ students and their parents. A wonderful lady in Texas adopted her and Ember continues to be an ambassador for mustangs. She is loved by many and is an example of why every animal deserves rescuing.

Unless a mustang or burro is rescued by a sanctuary where it can live in freedom again, gentling and training must occur. I use gentle and effective training techniques to ensure the horses I rescue have a solid foundation and are prepared for life in domestication. After gentling/training, each horse is available for adoption to a loving, caring home.

One of my main focuses is advocating for the wild horses and burros still on our western rangelands. If each wild horse and burro born on the range was allowed to stay free, there wouldn’t be abused and neglected ones, in need of rescuing. I am dedicated to fighting for their freedom.

Recently, I have been working to protect Georgia’s small herd of wild horses on Cumberland Island. These horses are in danger of being permanently removed from the island, due to people thinking that they are destroying the island and suffering from a lack of forage. However, their real need is simple and ignored by those seeking to “help” them. Learn more about the Cumberland Island Wild Horses and get involved!

I am very passionate about educating people on wild equines. Although wild horses and burros are nationally protected wildlife (second only to the bald eagle), many people have not heard about them. I write articles, educate at events, create videos, and more. Change can only come when everyone is aware and can fight for it together.

While we cannot save them all, we can surely make a difference for each of the mustangs and burros lives that we rescue and inspire others to save. The faces of those left behind will give us the urgency to keep pressing on until every mustang and burro is allowed to live free - in the wild - for their entire lives."

Photo Credit: Lauren Olivia Creations