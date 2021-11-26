Campaign Image

Help Mustang Mission Rescue Wild Equines!

 USD $20,000

 USD $8,758

Campaign created by Erin Phillips

Campaign funds will be received by Erin Phillips

Mustang Mission is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.  Your donations are tax-deductible.

Mustang Mission is a wild equine rescue that was started to make a difference.  Each year thousands of mustangs and burros are captured from the wild and sent to holding facilities to wait for adoption - or death.  Currently, there are over 60,000 mustangs and burros in holding and many more suffering from neglect or abuse.  They desperately need our help!

From Mustang Mission's Executive Director, Erin Phillips:

"Mustang Mission’s focus is rescuing, training, advocating, and educating. My desire is for Mustang Mission to be a valuable resource for anyone in the wild horse world. Currently, I am working on a brand new website with a lot of educational content that I feel will be very helpful to people wanting to learn more.

My goal in rescuing wild equines is to change the lives of those I can save and raise awareness of their plight by telling their stories. The mustangs I’ve rescued who were deemed “unwanted”, are incredibly special horses. One mustang, Ember, was in a livestock sales lot as an untamed three year old – her next step was likely a slaughter pen. However, I was able to rescue her, and she has been the easiest mustang I’ve trained. She loves attention and being in the middle of work projects at our farm (especially chewing on tractors). Ember also participates in educational field trips for 100+ students and their parents. A wonderful lady in Texas adopted her and Ember continues to be an ambassador for mustangs.  She is loved by many and is an example of why every animal deserves rescuing.

Unless a mustang or burro is rescued by a sanctuary where it can live in freedom again, gentling and training must occur. I use gentle and effective training techniques to ensure the horses I rescue have a solid foundation and are prepared for life in domestication. After gentling/training, each horse is available for adoption to a loving, caring home.

One of my main focuses is advocating for the wild horses and burros still on our western rangelands. If each wild horse and burro born on the range was allowed to stay free, there wouldn’t be abused and neglected ones, in need of rescuing. I am dedicated to fighting for their freedom.

Recently, I have been working to protect Georgia’s small herd of wild horses on Cumberland Island. These horses are in danger of being permanently removed from the island, due to people thinking that they are destroying the island and suffering from a lack of forage. However, their real need is simple and ignored by those seeking to “help” them. Learn more about the Cumberland Island Wild Horses and get involved!

I am very passionate about educating people on wild equines. Although wild horses and burros are nationally protected wildlife (second only to the bald eagle), many people have not heard about them. I write articles, educate at events, create videos, and more. Change can only come when everyone is aware and can fight for it together.

While we cannot save them all, we can surely make a difference for each of the mustangs and burros lives that we rescue and inspire others to save.  The faces of those left behind will give us the urgency to keep pressing on until every mustang and burro is allowed to live free - in the wild - for their entire lives."

Photo Credit: Lauren Olivia Creations

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
14 days ago

May the Lord bless you in your endeavors, happy new year sweetheart! Keep up the great work!

Patricia Parr
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Auction Fundraiser
$ 1200.00 USD
2 months ago

In Pryor's Nsme
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Nancy
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Erin, So happy to hear about Ember and Rocket and their new loving homes. You have a special gift and it is doing so much for our wild ones!

In Pryor's Nsme
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

In Pryor's Nsme
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

In Pryor's Nsme
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Yvonne Welz
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Thank you for all you do, Erin!

In Pryor's Nsme
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

In Pryor's Nsme
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

So excited about your adoption of the aged wild burros!

Vanessa Bartley
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Thank you for all you do for the animals!

Ethel
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Saw your message on Skydog Patreon. Thank you for adopting the three long-ears!

In Pryor's Nsme
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Vanessa Bartley
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Thank you for all you do for the horses

In Pryor's Nsme
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Bonzo
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Keep up the great work!!!

For The Mustangs
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Thank you Erin for the amazing work you're doing!

Update #3

November 27th, 2023

Dear Friends,

Thank you so much for your support of my work rescuing mustangs over the past two years.  You are greatly appreciated!  I couldn't have done any of this without you - your donations keep this work going!  Together, we've been able to save four mustangs and help many others.  I am looking forward to meeting the ones we will save in 2024!

Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to generosity.  Would you consider donating to enable Mustang Mission to save more mustangs (and burros!) this coming year?  Your donation has the power to save lives!

I've also launched a new line of merchandise in our store to celebrate Giving Tuesday.  You can view it here!

Thank you again for your support.  It means the world to me!

Erin Phillips

Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

May 27th, 2022

Mustang Mission is growing and we're excited to see where we will be in a year.  Our first rescued mustang is doing great and new projects and announcements are just around the corner. 

To continue our work, we have to think of creative ways to get the word out and fundraise.  Will you please vote for Mustang Mission to share in $150,000 of grants?  Please vote here afterwards, please share it with your friends and family and on social media pages.  Voting is completely free (no cost involved) and would help so much!  Thank you!

Mustang Rescue Update

November 26th, 2021

Thank you so much to all of you who have donated!  Your support and generosity is greatly appreciated.
Next month, I will be bidding on a mustang gelding that was removed from the Onaqui Wild Horse Range several months ago.  He is 11 years old and Sales Eligible, which makes him more likely to be bought and end up in the slaughter pipeline.  Older horses are often overlooked by prospective adopters, which places them in danger of being bought by the wrong person.
This Giving Tuesday, please share this fundraiser with your family and friends.  It would help greatly with rescuing this mustang in need.

