Wildflowers Girls Ministry

Wildflowers is a Christ-centered community for girls ages 9–21 where they can grow in faith, build lasting friendships, and discover their God-given purpose. Each week we meet at a church, girls gather around the table for a family-style meal, biblical teaching, praise and worship, hobby workshops, and mentorship opportunities. Our goal is to provide a safe and welcoming place where every girl feels loved, valued, encouraged, and supported in her walk with the Lord. Through meaningful relationships and discipleship, we help young women develop a strong foundation of faith and confidence in who God created them to be. We invite girls to come as they are and leave knowing they belong to the Heavenly Father and are precious in His sight. Funds will help provide meals, supplies, teaching materials, activities, and resources that make this ministry possible.