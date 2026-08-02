Wildfires in Spokane

Imagine for a moment… Wildfires burning out of control. They are across the river and miles away. The smoke gets closer and closer to the home that you’ve lived in for 20 years. The winds pick up and carry the embers over the safety of the river and place them in your neighborhood. The families have 30 minutes to gather what they deem irreplaceable. In that short time, the fire is knocking on the back door. The neighborhood that your kids grew up in is under fire and all you have is prayer. A few hours later everything that you use to define yourself is gone.

For just one moment make the burning house yours.

It’s our blessing to reach for those that need us. If you feel moved to give, here is an easy way to help. 100% goes directly to the families affected by the fires.