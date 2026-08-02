Wildfire Devastation - Please Help Kellie & Family

Life drastically changed on August 1, 2026 as the Bradley Creek wildfire swept through with very little notice and their home on St Anne’s Rd was burned to the ground. Kellie, her daughter, and her 2.5yr old grandson need our help after losing everything in this devastating fire. Unfortunately, they have no insurance and Kellie didn’t even have time to grab her purse. We praise the Lord that they got out safely but they’re starting over from scratch with the clothes on their backs, and need to find a home asap in a market that is direly unaffordable.





Kellie is such a precious light in this world and with her faith and wisdom, has helped countless people in so many different ways. As a single mom, her daughter was living with Kellie while getting back on her feet, focusing on creating a good life for her son, and growing in her own relationship with God.





There is urgency to get this fundraiser going as they need immediate assistance - so a photo of the 3 of them will be posted asap but for now, you can see, what used to be, their home. We’re starting with a modest goal of 50k until the total loss is calculated and we can reassess what they need.

If you feel led to help, prayers and donations are welcomed and very much appreciated…and every little bit makes a difference! May God bless you multifold for your kindness and generosity.