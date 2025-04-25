Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $100
Help Launch Wilderness Warriors
What happens when women are empowered to step into the wild with confidence? They become unstoppable.
Wilderness Warriors is a nonprofit on a mission to get more women outdoors — fishing, hiking, duck hunting, and building a community to create strength and sisterhood. We believe that when women feel confident in the outdoors, they pass that boldness on to their kids, their communities, and themselves.
From first-time cast-and-reel fishing trips to sunrise hikes, from duck hunts to days at the range, we’re building experiences that aren’t just about survival — they’re about thriving in the wild.
This campaign will help us launch our first year of programming:
🎣 Guided outdoor adventures like fishing, hiking, and duck hunts
🏋️♀️ Regular fitness meetups and outdoor skill-building
🫂 Supportive community events that foster confidence and connection
💚 Gear assistance and training for women stepping into the outdoors for the first time
Your donation helps cover gear, guides, permits, safety training, and outreach — everything needed to get this movement off the ground and into the woods.
If you’ve ever been changed by the outdoors — or watched someone else experience this — you already know: nature transforms us. Help us make sure these women have that same opportunity.
Let’s launch something powerful together.
Let’s launch Wilderness Warriors.
