Help Launch Wilderness Warriors

What happens when women are empowered to step into the wild with confidence? They become unstoppable.

Wilderness Warriors is a nonprofit on a mission to get more women outdoors — fishing, hiking, duck hunting, and building a community to create strength and sisterhood. We believe that when women feel confident in the outdoors, they pass that boldness on to their kids, their communities, and themselves.

From first-time cast-and-reel fishing trips to sunrise hikes, from duck hunts to days at the range, we’re building experiences that aren’t just about survival — they’re about thriving in the wild.

This campaign will help us launch our first year of programming:

🎣 Guided outdoor adventures like fishing, hiking, and duck hunts

🏋️‍♀️ Regular fitness meetups and outdoor skill-building

🫂 Supportive community events that foster confidence and connection

💚 Gear assistance and training for women stepping into the outdoors for the first time

Your donation helps cover gear, guides, permits, safety training, and outreach — everything needed to get this movement off the ground and into the woods.

If you’ve ever been changed by the outdoors — or watched someone else experience this — you already know: nature transforms us. Help us make sure these women have that same opportunity.

Let’s launch something powerful together.

Let’s launch Wilderness Warriors.

