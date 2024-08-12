We know you are working hard to develop your children’s love for their faith and their family, and we want to come alongside you to help with an animated series that will do just that!

Enter into the amazing world of Wild Bros, and experience four missionary brothers and their friends as they make groundbreaking discoveries in science, unravel jungle mysteries, save endangered creatures, and learn that following Jesus is the ultimate adventure!

Our goal is to make a Christian animated series that is:

1. Wildly Entertaining

We are committed to creating an animated show comparable to what you children see on secular platforms, like PBS or Cartoon Network. It will be high quality, engaging, with good storytelling!

2. Trustworthy

We are creating a show that centers around love for God, family, neighbor, and creation, without all the harmful messages that are bombarding the children's entertainment sector.

3. Great Commission Focused

Rarely are we exposed to modern day missions, and even more rarely through our entertainment! We want to address this by creating a show that is in the context of cross-cultural church planting, to expose viewers to God's mission around the world!

We are partnering with the body of Christ to produce the first season and are amazed at the support we have already received! If this project excites you and you want to see it finished, you can help too!

We are looking to raise $100,000 to see the first 8 episode season produced.

And just as importantly, we ask for your prayers. Please pray that through partnerships and the body of Christ we can create this animated series for the impact of millions of Christian families, to strengthen their Biblical worldview and inspire them to Christ’s mission of seeing the nations reached!

All glory to Christ!

(Stay up to date with Wild Bros with updates on our socials, or through our app Wild Brothers TV)