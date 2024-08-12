Wild Bros

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $5,449

Campaign created by Hudson Wild

Campaign funds will be received by Wild Brothers Productions

Wild Bros

We know you are working hard to develop your children’s love for their faith and their family, and we want to come alongside you to help with an animated series that will do just that!

Enter into the amazing world of Wild Bros, and experience four missionary brothers and their friends as they make groundbreaking discoveries in science, unravel jungle mysteries, save endangered creatures, and learn that following Jesus is the ultimate adventure!

Our goal is to make a Christian animated series that is:

1. Wildly Entertaining

We are committed to creating an animated show comparable to what you children see on secular platforms, like PBS or Cartoon Network. It will be high quality, engaging, with good storytelling! 

2. Trustworthy

We are creating a show that centers around love for God, family, neighbor, and creation, without all the harmful messages that are bombarding the children's entertainment sector.

3. Great Commission Focused

Rarely are we exposed to modern day missions, and even more rarely through our entertainment! We want to address this by creating a show that is in the context of cross-cultural church planting, to expose viewers to God's mission around the world! 

We are partnering with the body of Christ to produce the first season and are amazed at the support we have already received! If this project excites you and you want to see it finished, you can help too!

We are looking to raise $100,000 to see the first 8 episode season produced.

And just as importantly, we ask for your prayers. Please pray that through partnerships and the body of Christ we can create this animated series for the impact of millions of Christian families, to strengthen their Biblical worldview and inspire them to Christ’s mission of seeing the nations reached!

All glory to Christ!

(Stay up to date with Wild Bros with updates on our socials, or through our app Wild Brothers TV)

Recent Donations
Show:
Meg
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Jones Sisters
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
7 months ago

Susan Easterday
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

You guys are a great example to the young people or our generation! God bless you in your endeavors.

Ann Marlowe
$ 65.00 USD
7 months ago

Hope this helps!! I love what you guys are doing!! Keep it up!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

The Wild Family has been a blessing to our family! We enjoy all of their content!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

The Wilcox Family
$ 15.00 USD
7 months ago

We are so blessed by you guys! Happy to help anyway we can!

GMANDGP
$ 5000.00 USD
8 months ago

WE LOVE THE WILDS!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo