Wife/mom struggling to hold things down

On January 17th 2026 my husband had a fall on the ice. Up until the accident we both worked three jobs and raised our teenagers in a modest living situation. My husband has been hospitalized since that day. I have tried to hold the bills down. Until last month I was able to do that. I had to rent a car because my current vehicle the transmission is going along with a bunch of other things and I could not drive it to Boston on the weekend to be with my husband. I live in Maine and it is a two and a half hour drive. Being able to rent the car I was able to go see him and do my third job which is delivery driving. I know longer can afford the $326 a week payment on top of all my other bills. I have to pay $500 a week for rent until the 1st of July to get caught up from the last 2 months. Nothing else has been able to get paid. Between the rent and the car payment it is $826 a week. Not including gas or any of the other expenses. My CMP has had two disconnection notices which I've been able to hold off with a medical emergency for my husband. I only have one more of them. Then they will be able to shut my power off. I have three teenagers at home. I am gone from 7:00 in the morning until 10:00 at night so they need power. My husband is currently in the hospital and will remain for an unseeable future. The money raised will go towards paying up the bills to keep me going until he comes home. I have always and Willow is believed in God. He is what brought my husband through the accident and continues to carry him. 4 days after the accident God woke me up and told me not to worry about my husband, my children, or my finances. But the Bible also says that we have to put our hands to the plow. Which I have done by working three jobs.







