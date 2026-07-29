GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Wife/mom struggling to hold things down

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$10 USD

Fundraiser created byApril Allen

Fundraiser funds will be received by April Allen

Wife/mom struggling to hold things down

On January 17th 2026 my husband had a fall on the ice. Up until the accident we both worked three jobs and raised our teenagers in a modest living situation. My husband has been hospitalized since that day. I have tried to hold the bills down. Until last month I was able to do that. I had to rent a car because my current vehicle the transmission is going along with a bunch of other things and I could not drive it to Boston on the weekend to be with my husband. I live in Maine and it is a two and a half hour drive. Being able to rent the car I was able to go see him and do my third job which is delivery driving. I know longer can afford the $326 a week payment on top of all my other bills. I have to pay $500 a week for rent until the 1st of July to get caught up from the last 2 months. Nothing else has been able to get paid. Between the rent and the car payment it is $826 a week. Not including gas or any of the other expenses. My CMP has had two disconnection notices which I've been able to hold off with a medical emergency for my husband. I only have one more of them. Then they will be able to shut my power off. I have three teenagers at home. I am gone from 7:00 in the morning until 10:00 at night so they need power. My husband is currently in the hospital and will remain for an unseeable future. The money raised will go towards paying up the bills to keep me going until he comes home. I have always and Willow is believed in God. He is what brought my husband through the accident and continues to carry him. 4 days after the accident God woke me up and told me not to worry about my husband, my children, or my finances. But the Bible also says that we have to put our hands to the plow. Which I have done by working three jobs.



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve