Wife and Son Lyme and Mold Medical help

Hello and thank you for looking at this fundraiser. It was created because my wife and son both have Lymes disease and Mold illnesses that their bodies are not able to get rid of on their own. They have been sick for 5-6 years and are simply wanting their life back. We have doctor hopped until we found Functional Medicine and Lyme/Mold Specialists. We have found help with them, but insurnace does not cover any of it. We are a non denominational Christian family who can really use help. This goes 100% into getting them medical help. We already have bills piled up of 10k. This is real and awful. The extra money would allow us to start a healing program and get more testing. We can provide proof if needed. Please help. Thank you.