Wife and i are hurting

I will not reveal who we are to protect our identities and our son.





My wife and I have been working tirelessly to make ends meet. I work while she stays home not just caring for the house but because I want her to focus on her education. Unfortunantely my job only barely covers our needs and costs.





Im asking for this money in hopes to cover 2 months of rent and use the rest for food and bills.





I pray that we will find a way around having to ask for help.







