Widows Retreat Weekend

I am an admin for an online grief support group for widows. We are having a weekend retreat for these ladies that have lost their spouse. Many of them still have kids at home and not only have grief and pain from losing their husbands, but have to parent alone as well. Bringing these ladies together for fellowship and pampering is so nourishing and needed! So much healing happens when you connect with others that have had a similar loss. Money raised will help pay for hotel rooms, meals, and flights for those who need it. We will also send them home with door prizes to send them home with gifts to enjoy. If you are looking for a way to support widows, this is a great way to help and will surely be a blessing to them! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for giving to these sweet ladies!