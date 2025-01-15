Widows Retreat Weekend

Campaign Image

I am an admin for an online grief support group for widows. We are having a weekend retreat for these ladies that have lost their spouse. Many of them still have kids at home and not only have grief and pain from losing their husbands, but have to parent alone as well. Bringing these ladies together for fellowship and pampering is so nourishing and needed! So much healing happens when you connect with others that have had a similar loss. Money raised will help pay for hotel rooms, meals, and flights for those who need it. We will also send them home with door prizes to send them home with gifts to enjoy. If you are looking for a way to support widows, this is a great way to help and will surely be a blessing to them! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for giving to these sweet ladies! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Susan Jensen
$ 100.00 USD
25 minutes ago

I have been able to attend two of these retreats and they both spoke to me in different ways. Praying for all the ladies who will be attending.

Chauna Smith
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

Tricia has such an amazing, loving and compassionate heart.

Cheri Verdone
$ 50.00 USD
17 hours ago

I wish I could be there, but I hope this blesses someone in a mighty way. 🩷

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
18 hours ago

Natashia Faiz-Butel
$ 250.00 USD
18 hours ago

This group is very special to me and showed me a lot when I went to the last retreat! Thank you for always making us widows feel like we have purpose.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
18 hours ago

Michelle McGurk
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

What a blessing this retreat will be. Saying a prayer now for you ladies.

