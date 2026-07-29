Widower lost everything

My wife and I both became sick back in December of 2025. We were slowly getting better, getting our appetite and strength back, but unfortunately lost my job. We were living on the road bearly getting by and finally made it back home. We lost our home and then my wife passed away from a severe heart attack at the age of 48 on February 5th 2026. With her final exspenses and the loss of our home I greatly feel blessed and grateful for any help.

God bless