Widow in need

This 75 year lady recently widowed had taken care of her Alzheimer’s husband mostly alone for seven years. They were making it ok with his pension but now she is left with little money for even food. Her refrigerator is generally empty. Meanwhile her dental health deteriorated to the point of teeth breaking off from decay. I am working to try to help where I can but it is more than I can do alone. She is a strong Christian and is helping now to take care of her brother who is suffering with early on set dementia and heart problems. She is very giving and generous where and when she can. She lives alone and food and utilities is more than she makes. This would be a tremendous blessing if she could get help. God’s abundant blessing to you all.