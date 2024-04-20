Supporting the Wisconsin Conservative Coalition

The Wisconsin Conservative Coalition (WCC) is a nonprofit organization incorporated in the State of Wisconsin in 2019. Membership in the coalition currently consists of three groups: Northeast Wisconsin Patriots (Green Bay area), Fox Valley Initiative (Appleton area), and Wolf River Area Patriots (New London area).

The non-partisan WCC envisions a constitutionally conservative electorate and culture in Wisconsin. We facilitate communication among conservative organizations and with elected officials in Northeastern Wisconsin and empower Wisconsin taxpayers, voters, and families through effective political education and action.

Membership in the coalition is open to organizations committed to the historic values of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Political parties are not eligible for membership in this non-partisan organization.



VISION



We envision an educated, constitutional, and conservative electorate and culture in Wisconsin. We believe:

• The Constitution means what it says and is not a “living document.”

• The Constitution can be changed only by the methods described in the Constitution, as has been done 27 times.

• The Federal government has limited, defined responsibilities and powers. All rights not defined in the Constitution are reserved for the States or the People.

ACTIVITIES

We fulfill our mission by hosting events, compiling scorecards on elected officials in Northeast Wisconsin, educating voters about why and how to vote, and helping to coordinate and promote the work of our member organizations. See our website for a calendar of upcoming events, scorecards prepared by WCC as well as other conservative groups, and links to voter information, allies, and research and commentary on important issues.

You can make a difference by joining with other Patriots who share your concerns! Your financial support will help us host more -- and more successful -- events as well as enhance our outreach efforts with new tools. The WCC and its member organizations are run entirely by volunteers and have no overhead expenses: 100% of your financial support will go to identifying, educating, and mobilizing Patriots in battleground Wisconsin!



