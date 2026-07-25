Who steals from kids??

After celebrating my son's 10th birthday, I discovered some of his birthday money was stolen out of my bag. It was only 3 people in my house when it was stolen. 1 adult and 2 kids. The money didn't grow legs and walk away but of course no one is going to admit stealing from their own family, a child at that! My son just recently lost his Dad on May 9th and then you turn around and steal his money??!! Lesson learned. Never trust anyone around your money I don't care who it is!