﻿﻿Who Got Game, Inc. is proud to present the inaugural Who Got Game Fest in Port St. Lucie, Florida — a community celebration where music, mentorship, and purpose come together to create lasting impact on the next generation.





Since 2002, Who Got Game Inc. has empowered youth, student-athletes, students with disabilities, and underserved communities through mentorship, leadership development, educational enrichment, and life-skills programming. For more than two decades, our mission has remained the same: to equip young people with the guidance, support, and opportunities they need to thrive.





Who Got Game Fest is more than a music festival; it is a fundraising event dedicated to sustaining and expanding these life-changing programs. Every ticket purchased, sponsorship secured, and donation received directly supports the mentorship initiatives that help young people build confidence, develop leadership skills, and reach their full potential.





Funds raised through this campaign will help cover festival expenses, including venue, artist talent, and production costs, while also generating critical resources to support our year-round mentorship and educational programs. By investing in this event, you are investing in the future of our community and helping ensure that more young people have access to the guidance and opportunities they deserve.





Your support makes a difference. Together, we can create an unforgettable event while advancing a mission that has transformed lives for over 20 years.





Who Got Game, Inc. — We Mentor to Save Lives.