Whitney Mission Trip to Mexico August 2026

Hi brothers and sisters in Christ

I’m excited to share that I have the opportunity to return to Tecate, Mexico this August for another mission trip with the young adults from my church. Last year, I witnessed God move in incredible ways through serving the local community, building relationships, sharing the love of Jesus, and supporting outreach efforts. I am beyond grateful that I was fully funded and able to be part of what God was doing there.

This year, I have the opportunity to go back, and I am believing God will continue to work in powerful ways. Our team will be partnering with local ministries to serve the community, encourage families, support outreach events, and share the hope and love of Christ. We will also spend time growing in our own faith through worship, prayer, and discipleship.

To make this trip possible, each team member is responsible for raising $1,500 by August 12th. These funds cover airfare, transportation, lodging, meals, and ministry-related expenses.

If you feel led to support me financially, no gift is too small—every donation helps and brings me one step closer to reaching my goal. Even $5 or $10 makes a difference! If you're unable to give, I would greatly appreciate your prayers for our team, the people we will serve, and for God to be glorified through this mission.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering partnering with me. Your support means more than you know, and I am so grateful for every prayer and donation.

Blessings,

Whitney Large



