Mark P. Whitford was one of the unfortunate heroes that lost his life on that tragic day September 11th 2001. Mark was a firefighter with Engine Company 23. Mark attended and graduated from Tottenville High School in Staten Island, NY. During his time at Tottenville High Mark developed a passion for wrestling. He was a three time NYC Champion and plaed 6th in NY State his senior year. Mark went on to wrestle for Seton Hall University, where he became a Division 1 National qualifier, and in 2002 was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Like many before him, Mark valiantly gave his life so others can live theirs. While all gave some, Mark gave all. That was the type of man Mark was, always sacrificing for others. Mark left behind a wife, twin boys, and a family that misses him tremendously. In order to keep Mark's passion for life alive and willingness to help others his family established the Mark P. Whitford Scholarship Fund. Each year Mark's family provides scholarships for Tottenville High School student athletes looking to pursue higher education. In 2022 the newly built Tottenvile High School Wrestling Room was named in Mark's honor.

