Official WhiteTrashWannabe Support Fund

Goal:
AUD $10,000
Raised:
AUD $6,701
Campaign funds will be received by Samuel Croll
At approximately 3pm on Friday 6th June my door was broken down by the Tactical Response Group. At the time I was having a nap and woke up to having rifles pointed at me, thrown out of bed, cuffed, then a search warrant was executed where all my electronics devices were seized.
I was arrested and charged with 'conduct intended to incite racial animosity or racist harassment' as well as 'Make Nazi gesture that would be visible in a public place'. Combined the maximum sentence is 19 years in prison. This is a tricky case as I am the first person to be charged with 'Make a Nazi gesture that would be visible in a public place' in the state of Western Australia under the new legislation. There are a few possible legal avenues to contest this and without going into detail I am expecting to come out on top over this unconstitutional legislation. However I need to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.
Sounds like I must be a big time criminal, right? Nope. I was accused of posting a "racist" video on Twitter. A 20 second video where I allegedly "racially vilified" a Jew who is known for recording people without their consent then releasing the videos to have them doxxed. This is lawfare against political comedy and political expression.
The purpose of this fundraiser, in order of priority, is to:
WTW has opted to apply for legal aid rather than a private solicitor due to not reaching the required amount in time to take the case to trial.
They won't silence me that easily!
Stand proud
Hold on tight my white brother.
Race over everything
Stay strong and God bless
Good luck fren
All the best.
O/
Fight the good fight brother
Stay strong
Stay Strong. You did nothing wrong.
The overreach is out of control. Time to take our white countries back
Let's be tribalistic, whites stick together, fight together and have each other's backs.
outragous second arrest because the cops think collecting donations is illegal. stay strong friend
Our laws have been written by traitors.
Praying for your freedom.
Aussie is a mess right now, keep fighting the good fight, kind betget kind; they will not keep the truth down.
June 16th, 2025
This morning I was arrested for breach of bail, this was based on an unfounded claim that I had been accessing the internet for purposes outside of legal, banking, or employment. The police provided zero evidence for this outside of a video that has been circulating.
At court the prosecution pushed for the confiscation of any of my devices (again), as well as a complete internet ban. I successfully self represented (I have yet to be able to find a suitable lawyer) after I argued against the overly-punitive nature of such bail conditions. The magistrate agreed with my defence and denied the prosecution's request, however I did have two more pre-trial restrictions added:
These new restrictions are unnecessary but expected. The second one is especially concerning considering it allows random searches. The saying that "the punishment is the process" rings especially true in this case. However thankfully it was confirmed by police and the court that utilising GiveSendGo is within the allowed context of 'banking/legal' services.
I am as always incredibly appreciative of the support I have received. This case is not just about me, it is about every Australian. It is an incredibly dangerous precedent that would be set to allow this level of tyranny, and to allow these unconstitutional laws to exist. I have never called for violence yet I am being treated as a terrorist. This level of prosecution only further proves the claim of a 'zionist-occupied-government'.
June 14th, 2025
I am incredibly thankful for all the well wishes and support so far received. I didn't expect this to reach as far as it already has and the messages have helped keeping me going through this turbulent time. Words can't express my gratitude. I will be providing further updates as the case continues, my next court date is July 4th.
Together we can stop these unjust attacks. They want to divide and conquer but we won't let that happen. The legislation itself goes against the implied right to political expression granted to us in the Australian constitution. We will fight for our people's future and we won't cower in response.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.