Official WhiteTrashWannabe Support Fund

At approximately 3pm on Friday 6th June my door was broken down by the Tactical Response Group. At the time I was having a nap and woke up to having rifles pointed at me, thrown out of bed, cuffed, then a search warrant was executed where all my electronics devices were seized.





I was arrested and charged with 'conduct intended to incite racial animosity or racist harassment' as well as 'Make Nazi gesture that would be visible in a public place'. Combined the maximum sentence is 19 years in prison. This is a tricky case as I am the first person to be charged with 'Make a Nazi gesture that would be visible in a public place' in the state of Western Australia under the new legislation. There are a few possible legal avenues to contest this and without going into detail I am expecting to come out on top over this unconstitutional legislation. However I need to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.





Sounds like I must be a big time criminal, right? Nope. I was accused of posting a "racist" video on Twitter. A 20 second video where I allegedly "racially vilified" a Jew who is known for recording people without their consent then releasing the videos to have them doxxed. This is lawfare against political comedy and political expression.





The purpose of this fundraiser, in order of priority, is to:

Conduct property repairs (incurred during the raid) Replace streaming equipment should WA Police refuse to return my equipment. (WAPOL are requesting for ~$2,000 worth of equipment be forfeited) Cover any other not yet mentioned expenses or costs

WTW has opted to apply for legal aid rather than a private solicitor due to not reaching the required amount in time to take the case to trial.

They won't silence me that easily!