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White Loves Matter Fundraising Campaign

Goal$1,488 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLeo Walls

Fundraiser funds will be received by Leo Walls

White Loves Matter Fundraising Campaign

Launched on Mother's Day 2026, WhiteLovesMatter.com is a new dating site and match-making service that connects real, human-verified singles who care about the future of our nation. Our purpose is to offer an alternative to the anti-life hookup culture, miscegenation and mismatching of incompatible singles, and the wasted time with fake profiles of mainstream dating apps like Bumble and Tinder. Instead, we facilitate healthy, same-kind relationships leading to marriages and family formation, with children aplenty.


Here's how we're different from other dating sites:


You gain lifetime access to our platform with a single payment, if approved, based on our strict criteria. We only allow the healthiest, most family-oriented singles into our dating network, and require all applicants to mail-in forms, cash payment, and complete a video interview with our team. We also help patriarchs represent their unmarried adult daughters in a protective, curated manner. We will not ever have a subscription-based business model, we do not accept card payments, and there are no recurring charges.


All our users are required to mail-in their completed applications and provide their gender-specific one-time application fee, in the form of cash: $14 for women and $88 for men. We also allow verifiable activists (and their adult descendants) most supportive of our cause, to join completely free-of-charge. We want our best and brightest bloodlines to be preserved, and help us multiply. We are a family-first platform with conservative and traditional values, wholly dedicated to the survival and expansion of our people.


Here's how you can help us:


While we are an independent operation, free from influence of profit-driven investors, we do have expenses and obligations, much like any other. We are fully self-funded today, but with your financial support, we can improve our services more rapidly and offer appropriate compensation to our team members that have already turned an idea into a reality. If you care about the future of our people, then share WhiteLovesMatter.com with your friends and family members, and donate to our cause, only if you're able.


Follow us on our social media accounts:


https://www.gab.com/whitelovesmatter

https://www.t.me/whitelovesmatter

https://www.x.com/whitelovesmattr (no e in 'matter,' due to 15-character limit of X handles)

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