Where Is Tyler Weathersby Phase II

Hi Everybody!

Tyler's Mom and siblings here,

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024 my son Tyler Blake Weathersby age 31 at the time now 32 years old went for his daily walk regime around what we were originally told 7:45 AM CST in Sioux Falls, SD., only to learn 24 plus hours later he was seen out of his home an walking down his block on a neighbors Ring camera at 7:15 AM CST. The timeline is not adding up. We (his) family wasn't informed of his disappearance by his wife until 24 hours later on Thursday, September 5th, 2024. An entire full day has gone by and we were not made aware of Tyler's disappearance. It's been 178 days since Tyler has been missing and we need your help!

Tyler's case is very suspicious to say the least. We just want answers and we need all the help we can get. most importantly we need the public's help in raising more awareness and your generous help in raising the financial resources to continue this investigation. Phase II of the investigation to be honest.

With your donations we can continue on to PHASE II of this investigation. We have depleted most of our financial resources and I am personally asking for your help to continue this tedious and heartbreaking process. If i'm being totally honest without the public's help from the beginning we wouldn't be as far in the case as we have come especially because of 'The Where is Tyler Weathersby Private Group Page.'

When you give it doesn't matter the amount. Your giving would help pay for the continuance of utilizing our Detective Agency and their team which this includes some of the necessary legal components, securing a lawyer who is an expert in missing person cases civil rights cases, media, obtaining all of the legal documents, subpoena's, street camera surveillance footage that has not been yet released, and everything related to Tyler's case specifically.

Last but not least, we really want you all to know that we are simply grateful for all you've already done. It's been tough to put it mildly and with your support no matter the amount you give it will definitely help so that we can get to our end goal and that is finding Tyler Blake Weathersby.

Warmth,

The Weathersby Family