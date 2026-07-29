🎭 Support Inklings Academy’s “Where the Stories Collide” Theatre Production

Stories have a way of shaping us—bringing imagination to life, building confidence, and creating meaningful connections.

At Inklings Academy, our students have spent months doing just that—learning lines, building sets, developing characters, and growing not only as performers, but as individuals.

This spring, we are proud to present our original theatre production:

“Where the Stories Collide”—a creative and imaginative performance brought to life by our homeschool enrichment students.

This production is more than just a play.

It represents dedication, teamwork, perseverance, and a love for storytelling.

💛 Why We’re Fundraising

Inklings Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and we are committed to keeping opportunities like this accessible to all families.

Rather than charging admission, this performance is offered as a freewill donation event, allowing everyone in our community to attend and enjoy the experience.

Your donation helps support:

Costumes and set design Props and production materials Venue and technical needs Future creative and educational opportunities for our students

🎟️ How You Can Help

If you value arts education and the opportunity for students to grow in creativity and confidence, we invite you to support this production.

Every contribution—large or small—makes a meaningful impact.

👉 Give what you feel comfortable contributing

👉 Share this campaign with others

👉 Encourage and support our students as they take the stage

🧾 Additional Information

Inklings Academy is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Donations may be tax-deductible. Receipts are available upon request.

🎭 From Our Students

Thank you for supporting these young storytellers as they step onto the stage with creativity, courage, and joy.

We can’t wait to share this story with you.