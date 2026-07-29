Where Heroes Bloom | Housing Homeless Veterans

Homeless veterans in Utah need more than a roof — they need a path forward.

Vets Bloom is working to provide simple, dignified tiny-home housing and hands-on training in AI, robotics, drones, and AI-agriculture. The goal is to help veterans stabilize, learn real skills, and move into internships and apprenticeships.

This fundraiser will help cover early costs as we get both the housing and the training programs moving. Every dollar goes directly toward housing and opportunity for veterans who have served.

Thank you for helping heroes bloom again.