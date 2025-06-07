Launch A Lifeline for Wounded Pastors

📖 Campaign Description:

📉 Over 42% of pastors in the U.S. have seriously considered leaving full-time ministry in the past year—not because of theology or calling, but because of burnout, stress, and toxic church culture (Barna, 2023).

If ministry has ever left you heartbroken, confused, or questioning your calling—this book is for you.

My name is Dr. Lance Flood. I’m a former pastor, the President of Tennessee Valley Ministries, and Co-Founder of The Flood Legacy Foundation.

I’ve also spent years as a counselor, training thousands of pastors in soul care through our institute and equipping them to shepherd well—even through the toughest storms.

Nevertheless, I've also felt the wound of ministry when it cuts deeper than skin. I am painfully aware of what it feels like to be bleeding while leading.

As a matter of fact, there came a point in my own ministry journey when the church I loved became the very thing that nearly destroyed me.

The toxic behavior, the narcissistic personalities, the constant criticism—it wore me down until I begged the Lord to release me from the pulpit. And He did.

It literally broke me.

It was that devastating experience which birthed the book I've just completed writing. And through that crucible, I discovered another sobering truth:

Even the most seasoned and discerning shepherd can be systematically manipulated when we lower our defenses in the name of grace and compassion.

When Sheep Bite: A Pastoral Guide to Cluster B Personality Disorders was written for every weary pastor who has been hurt by the very people they were called to serve.

This is not a book of blame. It’s a guide for survival—full of grace, wisdom, ministry vignettes, and practical tools. Inside the pages, I will walk you through:

What narcissistic, borderline, histrionic, and antisocial personality disorders look like in ministry contexts

How to recognize the signs before they sabotage your leadership or your soul

What to do when you’re being manipulated, slandered, or gaslit by church members or staff

How to protect your family, your church, and your faith

And how to move forward—restored, not bitter





🙏 Why We Need Your Help

We are raising $24,000 to print the first 5,000 copies of When Sheep Bite and get it into the hands of the people who need it most—pastors, ministry leaders, and Christian counselors. We are not using a large publishing house or giving away the rights. We’re stewarding this project ourselves to keep it faithful, affordable, and in the hands of those it was written for.

We’re fully trusting the Lord to provide through people like you—those who understand the weight of ministry and the need for healing resources.

If this campaign exceeds its goal, any additional funds will go toward the ongoing vision and mission of The Flood Legacy Foundation.





🎁 Simple Giving Tier

As a thank-you, Give $50 or more and receive a signed copy of When Sheep Bite upon its release.





💬 Why GiveSendGo?

We are offering this campaign exclusively through GiveSendGo because we believe in the power of community giving—and we are trusting other believers to help make this book a reality. Thank you for standing with us.

And thank you for believing in the shepherds who stay faithful, even when the sheep bite.

With hope,

Lance