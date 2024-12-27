When God Says Ministry

Raised:
USD $206
Campaign funds will be received by Nastacia Debrosse
When God Says is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Christian creatives and entrepreneurs while spreading the Gospel worldwide. Since going abroad with God in 2023, God has led us on an incredible journey of faith, obedience, and impact. We believe that God has A LOT planned for 2025, and we would love your support.
Here’s what we’ve been able to do with His guidance thus far:
We’ve seen God transform lives, and we know there is so much more work to do.
As full-time entrepreneurs and missionaries, we're covering ministry expenses out of pocket, but we now need monthly support to keep When God Says functioning and growing.
Your donation will help us:
Partner with us to build God’s Kingdom and empower others to follow His call and to do what God says, WHEN God says.
Thank you for your support ❤️
May the Lord bless and keep you as you do His work and claim territory for the Kingdom of God!
May the Lord bless and keep you as you do His work and claim territory for the Kingdom of God!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.