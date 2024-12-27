When God Says Ministry

When God Says is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Christian creatives and entrepreneurs while spreading the Gospel worldwide. Since going abroad with God in 2023, God has led us on an incredible journey of faith, obedience, and impact. We believe that God has A LOT planned for 2025, and we would love your support.

Here’s what we’ve been able to do with His guidance thus far:

Created and launched the When God Says Journal to help Christians grow closer to God and align their goals with His priorities.

Shared the Gospel globally to locals

Using Google Translate to share Jesus with an atheist in Albania.

Sharing the Gospel of John in Italian with a woman in Rome.

Evangelizing to a cab driver in NYC who gave his life to Jesus.

Presenting biblical history to an agnostic Airbnb host seeking answers.

Hosted three free Bible studies to pour into others’ spiritual growth.

Spent countless late nights leading people through deliverance, helping them find freedom in Christ.

Served churches, missionaries, and trafficking survivors with our photography and teaching gifts.

Hosted the When God Says GO! conference, personally investing $7,000 to bless attendees.

conference, personally investing $7,000 to bless attendees. Provided free coaching calls to Christian creatives through Protect Sundays.

We’ve seen God transform lives, and we know there is so much more work to do.

As full-time entrepreneurs and missionaries, we're covering ministry expenses out of pocket, but we now need monthly support to keep When God Says functioning and growing.

Your donation will help us:

Host conferences, mission trips, and outreach events in 2025.

Record & release Biblical teachings from Greece in places such as Rome, Athens, Crete, Corinth, and Thessaloniki.

Provide FREE coaching and mentorship for Christian creatives who need a scholarship.

Support other missionaries, church planters, and creatives serving or living abroad!

Continue hosting & creating free Bible studies!

Cover missionary costs and expenses while going where and when God says to go!

Inspire, equip, and encourage others to do what God says when God says!





Partner with us to build God’s Kingdom and empower others to follow His call and to do what God says, WHEN God says.

Thank you for your support ❤️