When the unexpected happens

Going to have your scheduled surgery and knowing it will be extremely painful with months of healing before your 2nd surgery is one thing. Not ever crossing your mind, the possibility of complications resulting in a 3 hour ambulance ride, admittance to 2 different hospitals and three emergency surgeries and possibily a forth. This includes over a week in the hospital. On top of all that your loved one that you need with you for support and love is missing work, has to pay out of pocket for food and lodging also has to pay for parking in San Francisco 24 hours a day for 7 days now and most likely 3 or 4 more. And so I am asking for help it doesn't have to be a lot as every little bit will be greatly appriciated. Thank you all for your kindness.