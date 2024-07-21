A new vehicle for Melanie and YWAM Mandaluyong

In 2020 God called our small team of three to establish a new Youth With A Mission base in the heart of Metro Manila. In 2022 in our growing there was a need for another vehicle for our team to use. And seeing the need I searched for and God provided in order to purchase a vehicle. It was used but still in good working condition. However over the last two years I have had to make various repairs on it and as of now it is needing even more. I have discovered that it is not very wise to purchase a used vehicle here and to put more money into the one I currently have would not be a good move. I have spoken to many mechanics and all have said to fix it and sell it as soon as possible. But the truth is I need a set of wheels for all the ministry commitments and needs of our base and even YWAM regionally and nationally. We are in Mandaluyong City, the heart of Metro-Manila and sometimes we half-jokingly say that one of our ministries is transportation as many people come to and go out from our base. Therefore I've been on the hunt for a new vehicle that will last a long time and know that it will be a great blessing to many. My current vehicle is being used almost every day for ministry purposes so I need something that will last long, go far, and is easy to maintain and find parts for if/when needed down the road. After doing much research on the different kinds of vehicle options I'm stepping out in faith and sharing about this need. Thank you for reading, praying and giving.

If ever the need arises that I need to go some other place other that Philippines the ministry here would have full usage of the vehicle. We have a global gathering of our YWAM Family coming up September 3-6 here in Manila at Christ's Commission Fellowship. Ideally I would like to have the vehicle to use for that event to transport people to and from the venue, which means I need to purchase it a few weeks in advance in order for all the paperwork to be processed. So ideally by August 7 or soon after that would be my actual date for purchase and would need the funds by that time.

