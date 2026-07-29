Wheels of Hope Transportation Fund

At the Carlos Beriguette Foundation for Learning (CBFFL), we work every day to support children with learning differences, developmental challenges, and families facing difficult circumstances. Through our Learning Without Limits Program, we help children access educational support, resources, mentorship, and opportunities that can change the trajectory of their lives.

One of the biggest obstacles many of the families we serve face is transportation.

A missed doctor’s appointment, an inability to get to the grocery store, difficulty attending educational programs, or lack of transportation to essential services can create barriers that keep families trapped in crisis. Many of the parents we assist are single caregivers, have limited financial resources, or do not have reliable access to a vehicle.

That’s why we are launching this campaign to purchase a dedicated CBFFL community vehicle.

This vehicle will allow our nonprofit to:

Transport children to educational and enrichment activities. Help families get to medical, therapy, and support appointments. Assist with grocery shopping and access to basic necessities. Deliver supplies and resources to families in need. Provide transportation during community outreach events and programs. Expand our ability to serve vulnerable children and families throughout our community.

For many families, transportation is not just about getting from one place to another—it is the difference between receiving help and going without it.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us closer to putting a reliable vehicle on the road and removing one more barrier for the children and families who depend on our support.

Your generosity will help us create a future where no child misses an opportunity, no family misses an appointment, and no parent has to choose between getting help and staying home because they have no way to get there.

Together, we can put hope in motion.



