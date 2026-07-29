Help a Mom of 6 Keep Fighting Sickle Disease

My name is Temeka, and I am reaching out to my community in a moment of urgent need. Recently, my vehicle was involved in an accident and has been officially deemed a total loss. To make matters worse, the driver who hit me was completely uninsured, leaving me with a destroyed car, no immediate settlement, and a massive crisis for my family.

I am a hardworking mom, but I absolutely cannot manage our daily lives without reliable transportation. A vehicle isn't a luxury for us; it is a lifeline.

Why this is an emergency for my family

I battle Sickle Cell Disease and depend on my vehicle to get back and forth to the doctor for my essential treatments, shots, and specialized care. Missing these appointments is not an option for my health.

I need to get my kids safely to and from school, their own doctor appointments, and their after-school sports activities.

I need reliable transport to get to work every single day so I can continue to provide for my family.

Being stuck without a vehicle has brought our lives to a sudden standstill. I am raising funds to help put a down payment on or purchase a reliable used vehicle so I can regain our independence, keep working, and ensure my health doesn't suffer.

How you can help

Every single dollar raised will go directly toward securing a safe, reliable vehicle for myself and my kids.

If you are unable to donate at this time, please consider sharing this link with your friends, family, and networks. Word of mouth is incredibly powerful, and a simple share means the world to us.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this incredibly stressful time.

With gratitude,

Temeka



