Wheels For Healing Communities

MY STORY — WHY I'M FUNDRAISING









I've been in spaces for 36 years.





Trapped. Abused. Silenced. Controlled. Overlooked. Dismissed.





Not living. Just surviving.





What I've Been Through





I've been in spaces that didn't protect me, didn't believe me, didn't help me, didn't see me. I've been through things that should have broken me. But I survived. I learned how to read people, spot the hooks, break the cycles, and heal.





I know what doesn't work. I know what real help looks like. I know what it takes to actually get out.





What I'm Building





I'm building a space for people who have been abused, traumatized, silenced, and trapped. A space for healing, safety, community, and freedom. Not fake help. Not band-aids. Real healing. Real community. Real freedom.





Why I Need A Vehicle





I need a vehicle to start earning and to build this work. Not for comfort. Not for status. For movement. For action. For justice. To get to the right people. To gather the evidence. To get justice done.





The Unhook





I've been trapped for 36 years. But I'm not staying trapped. I'm getting out. And I'm building a space for others to get out too. I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for investment in the work. The vehicle is the foundation. The healing is the mission. The communities are the future.