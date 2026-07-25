Wheels for a Warrior: Ariana’s Gift to Her Mom

My name is Ariana Price. If you know me, you know that my mom is my absolute world.

When my mom was just 14 years old, she was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy. By the time she had me at age 19, she was already navigating life with a severe disability. Against so many odds, she raised me as a single mother. She didn't just get by—she did an absolutely incredible job. She poured every ounce of her love, energy, and strength into making sure I had a good life and could make it to college.

Now, I want to give her something back, but I need a little help to do it.

Right now, my mom’s only transportation is a 1999 Ford. To put it bluntly: it doesn't even run. It’s sitting there completely broken down, leaving a woman who already faces immense physical daily challenges with zero independence and no reliable way to get around.

As a college student, my bank account doesn't match the size of my gratitude. I don't have much of my own money to offer her right now, but I refuse to let that stop me from trying. She deserves a safe, reliable car. She deserves the freedom to get to appointments, grocery store trips, or just out of the house without fear of breaking down.

Every single dollar raised here will go directly toward purchasing a reliable, safe used vehicle for her. If you can’t donate, sharing this link means just as much to us.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me honor the strongest woman I know.

With love and gratitude,

Ariana