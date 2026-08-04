Wheelchair Accessible Bathroom

Hi, we're a family from Canada, and we're raising funds to help our daughter, Grace.

Grace is a bright, happy little girl with special needs who uses a wheelchair and communicates in her own unique way. Every day, she reminds us how strong, determined, and joyful life can be. Our goal has always been to give her every opportunity to live as comfortably and independently as possible.

As Grace grows, so do her accessibility needs. Everyday tasks that many families take for granted have become increasingly difficult. We are working toward making our home and daily life more accessible so she can continue to thrive safely and with dignity.

The funds raised through this campaign will go toward accessibility-related expenses, including home modifications, mobility equipment, and other essential needs that improve Grace's quality of life. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to creating a safer and more accessible environment for her.

Many people know us through our gaming content and our journey online. Sharing our story has connected us with an incredible community, and we're deeply grateful for the kindness, encouragement, and support we've received along the way.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with friends and family would mean just as much to us. Every share helps us reach someone who may be able to make a difference.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being part of Grace's journey. Your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support mean more to our family than words can express.

With gratitude,

Grace's Family 💙